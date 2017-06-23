Local authorities 'lack resources for fire safety checks on Irish apartment blocks'

A nationwide building safety audit may not be possible, according to industry experts.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald said she wanted recently-built blocks tested to avoid a fire like that seen at Grenfell Tower in London recently.

However, it emerged today that those responsible for the checks may not have the resources to complete them.

"The local authorities are not adequately resourced, the building control departments already have a number of functions - disability access, certificate monitoring works, dangerous buildings - they need to be adequately resourced to do their functions as it is," said Kevin Hollingsworth from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland..

"So there needs to be collaboration between professionals and the Government."