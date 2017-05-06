Local authorities accused of 'Traveller prejudice' for failing to spend earmarked cash

Local authorities are being accused of "Traveller prejudice" for failing to spend a total of more than €1.2m that had been earmarked for Traveller accommodation.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, where 10 members of the Travelling community died in a fire in Carrickmines in 2015, drew down less than a third of the funding allocated last year by the Department of Housing.

A floral tribute at the site of the carrickmines fire.

County councils in Kildare, Clare and Carlow did not spend any of the money set aside for Traveller accommodation; while city councils in Cork and Waterford only used a small portion of the available funding.

Elsewhere, Galway City Councillors are blocking plans for three new halting sites, despite severe overcrowding at an existing site in Salthill.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin O'Broin said it was time for the Minister for Housing to intervene and ensure proper accommodation for Travellers.

"I'm deeply angered (by this). Traveller prejudice continues to be widespread among many councils," he said.

"What we need is for the Minister to intervene to ensure the money that has been allocated to local authorities is properly spent and the Traveller community gets the accommodation they deserve."