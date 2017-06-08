Live #Vote2017: Britain decides with first exit poll due at 10pm as voting ends

UpdateVoters throughout the Britain are deciding whether Theresa May's gamble of calling a snap General Election will pay off.

In her last minute appeal Mrs May issued a last-minute plea to non-Tory voters to lend her their support to lead the Brexit negotiations which will define the country for generations.

Jeremy Corbyn used his final rally speech to claim his campaign had "changed the face of British politics" and Labour was preparing for government.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron urged Labour supporters to vote tactically to keep out the Conservatives.

The opinion polls continue to suggest a Tory lead, although the scale of the advantage in recent studies has ranged from a single point to a double-digit cushion for Mrs May.

Mr Corbyn's best hope may be a high turnout among young voters, especially in target seats.

The first indication of results will come at 10pm with the result of a joint BBC, ITV and Sky exit poll as soon as polling stations close.

The survey will be taken from 144 polling stations across Britain, asking voters at these stations to mark a mock ballot paper to show how they have voted.

Similar exit polls have correctly predicted who would take the keys to Number 10 in the last five elections, and in 2005 and 2010 came extremely close to predicting the exact number of seats.

By 12am

The three Sunderland constituencies - traditionally first to declare - should be in. All are safe Labour seats and all three should return women MPs, meaning that by this point in the night the House of Commons should be 100% female.

1am

Nuneaton: The first marginal seat to declare. Marcus Jones (Con) is defending a majority of 4,882 and Labour needs a 5.4% swing to win.

1.30am

Darlington: If the Tories win here in Labour's heartland of north-east England, they are on course for a very good night.

Wrexham: The first chance for the Tories to gain a seat from Labour in Wales.

2am

Bury North, Peterborough and Thurrock: Three Tory marginals are due to declare - all are key Labour targets.

Clwyd South: Can the Tories surge in Wales and grab this seat from Labour?

Hastings & Rye: The seat of Home Secretary Amber Rudd, which would fall to Labour on a 4.8% swing.

2.30am

Islington North: Jeremy Corbyn's result should see him safely returned by a big margin.

Vale of Clwyd and Warwickshire North: Two chances for Labour to make gains from the Conservatives.

Ynys Mon: A close three-way fight between Labour (who are defending the seat), Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives

3am

Dunbartonshire East: The Liberal Democrats are hoping to take this seat back from the SNP.

Ealing Central & Acton and Hampstead & Kilburn: Two marginal seats that could offer the Tories their first chance of gaining from Labour in London.

Exeter: Can Ben Bradshaw cling on to one of Labour's few remaining seats in the South West?

Moray: Might the SNP's depute leader Angus Robertson be defeated by the Conservatives?

Westmorland & Lonsdale: Tim Farron's seat is due to declare. The Lib Dem leader would lose to the Tories on a 9.3% swing.

3.30am

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale: The Tories' only seat in Scotland is being challenged by the SNP.

Enfield North, Ilford North and Westminster North: More Labour London seats at risk from a swing to the Conservatives.

Sedgefield: Tony Blair's former seat would fall to the Conservatives on an 8.9% swing.

4am

Birmingham Northfield, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Walsall North: Three key West Midlands Labour seats at risk from a Tory surge.

Carshalton & Wallington and Southport: Two Lib Dem seats fancied by the Tories.

Gower: The seat with smallest majority in the country (just 27 in 2015), which Labour is hoping to take back from the Conservatives.

Richmond Park and Twickenham: Can Zac Goldsmith (Con) and Vince Cable (Lib Dem) win back their respective former seats?

4.30am

Blackpool South and Wolverhampton South West: Two more Labour marginals eyed by the Tories.

Maidenhead: Theresa May's seat is expected to declare around now.

Sheffield Hallam: Lib Dem former deputy PM Nick Clegg could lose his seat on a swing of 2.2% to Labour.

5am

Boston & Skegness: Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is hoping to win this seat from the Conservatives.

Bristol West: Can the Greens oust Labour and claim their second ever MP?

Brentford & Isleworth, City of Chester and Wirral West: Three of Labour's most marginal seats - all are being challenged by the Tories.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone: Sinn Fein is hoping to win back the seat from the UUP.

Halifax: Theresa May launched the Tories' manifesto here - but can Labour hold on?

5.30am

Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk: The Conservatives are hoping to snap up this SNP marginal.

Hove: Can the Tories seize one of Labour's few remaining seats in south-east England?

6am

Brighton Pavilion: Caroline Lucas is defending the Greens' only seat.

Derby North: On paper, Labour's best chance of a gain from the Tories, who are defending a majority of just 41.

Derbyshire North East and Lancaster & Fleetwood: Two late chances for Tory gains from Labour.

7am

Morley & Outwood: Labour is hoping to win back the seat of the former shadow chancellor Ed Balls.

Thanet South: Tory marginal being defended by Craig Mackinlay, who has been charged with allegedly overspending in the 2015 general election.

By 12pm

After a lull during the morning, the final seats should be declared just before lunchtime - Berwick-upon-Tweed, Blyth Valley and Wansbeck.