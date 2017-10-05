Live Register reaches its lowest level since 2008

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show the Live Register is the lowest it has been in nine years.

The number of people claiming the dole, unemployment allowances or benefits last month is below 250,000 for the first time since September 2008.

The number of long-term unemployed was 105,339, meaning long-term claimants make up 43.% of the total on the Live Register.

The Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty is welcoming today's CSO figures.