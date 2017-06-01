Live Register figures show slight fall in May
There was a 0.8% decrease in the number of people on the Live Register in May.
The register shows that 262,702 people were signing on last month, which represents an annual decrease of just over 14%.
This is the lowest number recorded since October 2008.
The number of male claimants went down by almost 16% in the year to May, while the number of females fell by just over 12%.
