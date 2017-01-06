Live Register falls to lowest level in eight years

New figures show the number of people signing on the Live Register fell by 3,300 in December, compared to the previous month.

According to the Central Statistics Office, it is the lowest level recorded on a seasonally adjusted basis since November 2008.

There were 282,400 people signing on last month.

The Live Register includes part-time workers, as well as seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to jobseeker's benefit or jobseeker's allowance.