Live Register at its lowest since October 2008
06/04/2017 - 12:46:45Back to Ireland Home
The number of people signing on the Live Register is continuing to fall, now at its lowest level since October 2008.
According to the Central Statistics Office, the seasonally adjusted figures show 271,700 people signed on last month.
This means the number has dropped almost 4,000 when compared to February.
The Live Register includes part-time workers, as well as seasonal and casual workers.
Join the conversation - comment here