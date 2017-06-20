LIVE: Leo Varadkar facing first Leader’s Questions
New Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is facing questions on the judicial appointment for former AG Maire Whelan at his first Leaders Questions today.
The body of a man has been recovered from the sea in Co Clare this afternoon while a report of a second body in the water proved to be a false alarm.
A woman in her 20s is recovering from a machete attack in Galway.
A Cork beach was left littered with broken bottles and dirty nappies after a busy weekend.
It looks like the heatwave is set to continue for the next few days.
A man who falsely imprisoned, tied up and raped a woman in a hotel meeting room during a Dublin gaming convention has been jailed for 12 years.
DNA experts have been brought in to trace the origins of coypus found in Cork in recent months.
Firefighters in Limerick have prevented a fire spreading through Roches Feeds, one of Ireland's largest manufacturer of animal feeds.
Latest: Natasha McNeill has been found safe and well.
