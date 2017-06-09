Live #ElectionNI: 'Much too early' to discuss formal DUP deal with minority Tories - Jeffrey Donaldson

The story so far: RESULTS (18 seats): DUP: 10 seats; Sinn Féin: 7 seats; Final seat goes to independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon, who retains her North Down constituency;

Update 11.40am: A senior Democratic Unionist has said it is "much too early" to talk of a formal agreement with a minority Conservative government.

Jeffrey Donaldson's comments come amid mounting speculation that the two parties will come to some form of understanding that will enable the Tories to form an administration.

The pro-Brexit DUP, which returned 10 MPs to Westminster, has found itself kingmaker in the hung Parliament.

Ahead of the election, the North's largest party made clear its preference was for a Tory rather than Labour government.

In a speech, cancelled in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, Ms Foster planned to describe Jeremy Corbyn as "beyond the political pale" because of his past support for Irish republicans.

She attacked the Labour leader's credibility, including warning that it was hard to take him seriously because of his meetings with political representatives of the IRA at the height of the Troubles.

Mrs Foster was due to set out her stall at a meeting of the pro-Brexit Bruges Group in Mayfair on May 22 but pulled the speech after Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester was targeted by a suicide bomber.

Prior to the 2015 election, with the pollsters predicting a hung parliament, the DUP ruled out a potential formal coalition with the Conservatives, instead indicating its support would be offered in a confidence and supply arrangement from the opposition benches.

The DUP and Sinn Fein dealt a series of devastating blows to their rivals in the North's to emerge from the General Election stronger than ever.

The two main parties advanced as the Ulster Unionists and SDLP were wiped off the Westminster map.

Sinn Fein's seven MPs are not part of calculations to form a government because the republican party refuse to take their seats in Westminster.

Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams hailed what he described as an historic result for his party.

"Sinn Fein respects the mandate we have received and our electorate who voted in such huge numbers," he said.

"Nationalists and republicans have turned their back on Westminster and accept that that centre of political gravity is now on the island of Ireland.

"The Taoiseach and DUP need to focus on restoring the political institutions.

"Theresa May sought a mandate for Brexit, austerity and the erosion of human rights. She got her comeuppance.

"The Irish government needs to seize the initiative to secure designated special status for the North as part of the Brexit negotiations."

Update 10.40am: The DUP has said it will support a government led by Theresa May. The DUP won 10 Westminster seats, and its support would allow Mrs May to form a government with a razor-thin majority or two or three seats (Kensington has yet to declare).

Update 10.25am: Gerry Adams has said the election shows nationalists in the North have turned their backs on Westminster.

The Sinn Féin leader said he also believes the result is bringing a vote on a united Ireland closer.

"(A border poll) is a matter of time…A referendum on Irish unity is an essentional part of the Good Friday Agreement," he said, adding he expected a poll on the issue within the next five years.

Update 10am: Talks between the DUP and the Conservatives have been taking place on a constant basis since the 2015 election delivered a small Tory majority but are expected to increase in intensity as a result of the hung parliament.

"Every day since 2015 there has been chat, and ultra chat since the referendum. And now I suppose there'll be hyper chat," a source said.

But there may be a reluctance for the DUP to engage in detailed negotiations with Mrs May if her position looks insecure.

Update 9am: The Democratic Unionists now have 10 seats in Westminster, up from eight in the last mandate.

It is understood the Conservatives are in talks with the DUP in the North.

It means Arlene Foster's party could form a part of the next parliament.

"I am upbeat," she said. "I think people have responded very well to the message that we brought them about a positive vision for the union and voting for candidates who would stand up for Northern Ireland in Westminster. I think they've responded well to that right across Northern Ireland and we've had some very good results."

