Live #ElectionNI: DUP emerge as possible kingmakers in UK election

The story so far: Ulster Unionists and SDLP wiped off the Westminster map;

Sinn Féin defeat the SDLP in Foyle;

Paul Maskey retains Belfast West for Sinn Féin;

Democratic Unionist Jim Shannon holds majority in Strangford;

Jeffrey Donaldson holding Lagan Valley;

Reports of high turnout in battleground constituencies

Update 9am: The Democratic Unionists now have 10 seats in Westminster, up from eight in the last mandate.

It is understood the Conservatives are in talks with the DUP in the North.

It means Arlene Foster's party could form a part of the next parliament.

"I am upbeat," she said. "I think people have responded very well to the message that we brought them about a positive vision for the union and voting for candidates who would stand up for Northern Ireland in Westminster. I think they've responded well to that right across Northern Ireland and we've had some very good results."

Update 6am: The North's two largest parties dealt a series of devastating blows to their rivals to emerge from the General Election stronger than ever.

The Democratic Unionists and Sinn Féin made significant gains as the Ulster Unionists and SDLP were wiped off the Westminster map.

Although Sinn Féin has made clear it will not drop its abstentionist policy regardless of the final shake down in parliament, the DUP has indicated its willingness to talk with the Conservatives if they require support to form a government.

The SDLP and UUP, the two parties who together forged the Good Friday Agreement and for decades held the pre-eminent positions in the North's politics, now are without a single MP between them.

The biggest shock of the night came in Derry where Sinn Féin captured the SDLP citadel of Foyle, the seat of former leader John Hume.

Beaten candidate Mark Durkan apologised to Mr Hume in an emotional speech but insisted the party still had a future.

Sinn Féin also took an SDLP scalp in South Down, dethroning former party leader Margaret Ritchie.

The DUP seized the last SDLP stronghold in South Belfast, wrested back South Antrim from the UUP and saw off the challenge of the Alliance Party and Sinn Féin in East and North Belfast respectively.

The counting ended with the DUP taking 10 of the North's 18 seats, Sinn Féin seven and independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon retaining her North Down constituency.

DUP leader Arlene Foster declared it a "good night for the Union".

"We are very pleased with the way in which people have reacted to the positive message of the campaign, it was about the Union, the importance of the Union, and unionists have really come out in their numbers," she said.

"We fought this election on the importance of the Union and I think people really responded to that."

Her party colleague Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who romped home in Lagan Valley, said the DUP was willing to talk with the Conservatives in the event of a hung parliament.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams made clear there was "no danger whatsoever" of his party ditching its abstentionist policy, even if its seats become crucial in the final reckoning.

Mr Adams also said he could not see Prime Minister Theresa May surviving in her post.

"There is no danger whatsoever of us taking our seats in the Westminster parliament," he said.

He credited Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with fighting a good campaign despite "media bias".

"I don't know how Theresa May can survive this, that's a matter for her party, of course," he said.

As counting in the region concluded shortly after 4.30am, the SDLP and UUP were both left licking their political wounds after losing all of their Westminster representatives.

The final results will see the DUP return to the House of Commons with 10 MPs, including new faces Emma Little Pengelly and Paul Girvin.

Sinn Féin has also enjoyed an increased mandate, winning seven seats, while Independent MP Lady Sylvia Hermon was also returned - albeit with a significantly smaller majority.