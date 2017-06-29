Little prospect that judicial appointments legislation will pass before summer break

There now seems to be no prospect of the Dáil passing the legislation to reform judicial appointments before the summer break.

Debate on the bill had not finished in time for this week's block of votes, meaning it cannot be voted on until next Thursday.

But that would only leave one week to pass it through committee stage, where dozens of amendments may follow.

Debate in the Dáil has been continuing, with Fianna Fáil's Thomas Byrne (pictured) hitting out at Sinn Féin for supporting the bill.

"At least when we facilitate this Government, we do so on the basis of achieving something for our voters. You've given unqualified support, and Fine Gael have disgracefully lined up with Sinn Féin on this issue," he said.

"Absolutely outrageous. Putting the whole system of the administration of justice into disrepute - that's what this unholy alliance will do."