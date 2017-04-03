Little girl from Dublin wins Doodle 4 Google competition

A six-year-old girl from Dublin has won this year's Doodle 4 Google.

Erica Redmond from Scoil Carmel in Firhouse impressed the judges with her drawing of a robot.

The winning doodle ‘My Happy Robot Tom’ beat off stiff competition from over 4,000 students across Ireland to win this year’s competition.

It will feature as Google's Doodle this Friday and her school will receive €10,000 to spend on technology.

Erica told us all about her Doodle.

"It's about helping to clean up," Erica said.

"His name is Tom and he is multicoloured because I like rainbows. Tom helps me to clean up."