Liquidator appointed to Eddie Hobbs investment fund

A liquidator has been appointed to an investment fund fronted by Eddie Hobbs.

Around €13m has been lost in the scheme known as Brendan Investments PEP, which was set up in 2007.

The funds were wiped out after failed investments in Germany and the US - the court appointed a liquidator to the firm yesterday.

It once controlled hundreds of properties, but it is being reported that just a single derelict house in Detroit and around €29,000 in a bank account are what is left.