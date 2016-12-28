Limerick youth arrested for dangerous driving on a scrambler bike on Stephen's Day
28/12/2016 - 13:34:53Back to Ireland Home
A Limerick youth has been arrested for driving a scrambler bike on a footpath on St Stephen's Day.
The youth was spotted by a Garda cyclist in the Thomandgate area while crowds began to head to the Leinster vs Munster rugby match at Thomand Park.
The boy was arrested for dangerous driving at 4.15pm.
The Gardaí tweeted a picture of the bike and urged people to use their presents properly.
Mayorstone cycle Gardaí intercepted youth on a scrambler on footpath on Stephen's Day. Arrested for driving offences.Use presents properly! pic.twitter.com/0aA9TGvutQ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 28, 2016