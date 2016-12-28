Limerick youth arrested for dangerous driving on a scrambler bike on Stephen's Day

A Limerick youth has been arrested for driving a scrambler bike on a footpath on St Stephen's Day.

The youth was spotted by a Garda cyclist in the Thomandgate area while crowds began to head to the Leinster vs Munster rugby match at Thomand Park.

The boy was arrested for dangerous driving at 4.15pm.

The Gardaí tweeted a picture of the bike and urged people to use their presents properly.