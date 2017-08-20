Limerick shop that sold winning €500,000 ticket abuzz; winner not yet known

The National Lottery has urged Lotto players in the Mid West to check their tickets after a winning €500,000 ticket was sold in Limerick.

The money was won in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 18, 26, 28, 38 and the bonus was 39.

The winning ticket was sold in Ryan’s Centra, on O’Connell Street, Limerick, who are celebrating their tenth year in business this year.

Store manager James Ryan said today: "e are absolutely thrilled to have sold the winning ticket. There’s a good buzz in the store this morning with locals and customers coming in to check their tickets.

"I’ve no idea who it could be but we’re excited to find out who the winner is. I'd say they are smiling this morning, especially after the hurling result yesterday!"

(The county’s Under 21s team are through to the All-Ireland Hurling Final, after Limerick overcame Galway in Semple Stadium yesterday.)

There was no winner of Saturday’s €8.5m Lotto jackpot which will roll into next Wednesday’s jackpot. The numbers were 3, 12, 19, 23, 37, 40. The bonus number was 31.