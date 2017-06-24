Limerick sees statue of Terry Wogan unveiled in his home town

A sculpture has been unveiled in Limerick in memory of the late broadcaster Terry Wogan.

The unveiling took place at a pop-up Museum on the city boardwalk this afternoon as part of the Terry Wogan commemorations.

The bronze sculpture sees the broadcaster sitting on a chair with a microphone in hand preparing to have one of his famous chats.

Past colleagues of Terry’s from the BBC and the Children in Need charity, along with members of the TOGs (Terry’s Old Geezers and Gals) fan club travelled over from Britain to be at the ceremony.

Mayor of Limerick, Kieran O'Hanlon, says he hopes this event is the start of an annual celebration in the city.

He said: "Today, we honour a man who, certainly across the water, was our greatest export. Terry meant many different things to many people; but to all those he meant an awful lot.

Mayor of Limerick City and County Cllr Kieran O'Hanlon and artist Rory Breslin unveiling the statue. Pic: Alan Place

"There was a huge outpouring of grief when Terry passed away last year and it is only fitting that we remember him in his home city.

"Terry has a special place in our hearts, and I hope those memories can be re-lived by fans with the unveiling of this sculpture, right in the heart of the city of his birth."

Theresa Byrne of Mount Park, Dublin travelled down to Limerick for the unveiling and couldn't resist planting a kiss on the statue. Pic: Alan Place

Rory Breslin, who created the life-size statue, said: "People have stories to tell about Terry, many of them about his skills as a broadcaster, but also stories of a decent man, who guided and helped many. It is an honour for me to make a piece like this, of such an iconic figure.

“As Limerick is his home place I want to celebrate the man's skills but also to see the relaxed Terry, engaging and familiar to us all. He was a genial man, quick to smile, cheerful and warm.

"I hope this piece conveys that. That is the challenge in making a sculpture like this - to capture the nature of the person and to make sure it works in the context it will be located."