Limerick residents wake up to find river of sewage in their homes

Up to 10 homes have been ruined by dirty flood water after a water main burst in Limerick city overnight.

Residents in Bengal Terrace were awoken at 2.30am this morning to a river of sewage running through their houses.

The cost of the clean up and repair to homes will run into thousands of euro.

Irish Water has apologised to those affected and says that supply has now been restored to all customers and the area has been made safe.

"The water was coming in all around the door, and I opened the door - probably the wrong thing to do - and all the door hit me… it was like a wave," said one resident.

"Devastated at the minute," said another. "Just shocked, I suppose, really."

One resident described the scale of the flooding.

"I reckon it was two or three feet high," he said. "It was really high. My garage is completely gone, all the electrics in the kitchen are gone."