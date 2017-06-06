Limerick resident questioned after ID in name of London attacker seized in apartment

A resident of Limerick is being questioned by Gardai after identification documents were discovered in his apartment in the name of one of the London terror attackers, a Limerick based website is reporting.

The Limerick Leader have reported this afternoon that the Moroccan national was arrested at a property in the city on Monday night on foot of information received from UK Police.

IN the exclusive Limerick Leader report it is suggested the documents were located during searches of an apartment and that the man in question is being questioned by detectives attached to the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

It is believed the documents are in the name of Rachid Redouane - one of the London attackers and who lived in Ireland for apewriod between 2055 and 2016.

The Limerick Leader are also reporting that sources within the gardai believe the man in custody has been living and working in Limerick for some time and that he may have lived elsewhere in Ireland prior to that.

They report that sources do not believe the man has been radicalised and that detectives are seeking to establish the authenticity of the documents and how they were obtained.

It is understood that one of the possibilities being explored is that the man acquired the documents after the London attacker had left the country.

