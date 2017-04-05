Limerick 'predator' who set up African children's charity jailed for sexual defilement of 13-year-old girl

By David Raleigh

A Limerick man involved in running a children's charity in Africa has been jailed for six years for the sexual defilement of a 13-year old girl.

Michael Casey, (aged 71), acted in a "predatory nature" and "took every opportunity to have his way with the victim", said presiding judge Tom O'Donnell in Limerick Circuit Court.

Casey, Cois Riogh, Caherconlish, and formally of Grey House, Mary Street, Limerick, was previously found guilty by a jury at Limerick Circuit Court of 16 counts of defilement of a minor. The jury acquitted him of three counts of sexually assaulting the girl.

The offences took place between June 2009 and December 2011, at various locations - including a wood, in the victim's family car and at the victim's home - over a two-year period.

Casey, described in court as "a salesman and shopkeeper", became a friend of the victim's family.

He began abusing the girl who was aged 13, while taking her on trips in her parents' car to locations to walk the family's pet dogs.

"There was digital and penal penetration of the girl. The accused told the girl he was preparing her for later life," judge O'Donnell said.

The abuse was uncovered when the victim told a school friend who in turn informed a school counsellor.

Casey continues to "emphatically deny" the charges.

Paediatric consultant doctor, Joanne Nelson, of the Galway child and adolescent sexual assault treatment services, examined the victim. Judge O'Donnell said Dr Nelson had concluded "that in her professional opinion, there was evidence of digital or penal penetration based on the (sexual) history of the victim; and that there was no forensic evidence to link the victim to the accused."

Casey told gardaí he believed the victim had accused him "because he had left for Africa without saying goodbye" and that he made a "derogatory comment" about a boyfriend of the victim, during a conversation on Skype.

The victim kept a diary of the abuse, the court heard.

Casey has no previous convictions and was regarded as having a good work ethic.

He was involved in setting up a charity in Ghana, which provides literacy skills to children and adults. He was also involved in running a company providing mosquito repellant, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement the girl said the abuse left her severely traumatised, and that she is to receive assistance from HSE child and adolescent mental health service providers CAMHS, as well as therapy from the Cari Foundation, which provides counselling for victims of child sexual abuse.

"It is quiet clear the serious impact on her life. Her relationships have been affected. The pain is clear. The stress of the trial was hard to cope with. She can only hope she can gain some sort of closure," the judge said.

Casey did not offer an apology to the victim.

"The accused does not accept the verdict of the jury and the defence is not in a position to offer an apology at this time," judge O'Donnell said.

The court was told Casey had "led a productive life".

"He is a retired shopkeeper. He is still involved with charity work in Africa, which he continues to travel to regularly," judge O'Donnell said.

He added Casey "has been the subject of insidious abuse on social media".

"He has come back (from Africa) and honoured his bail conditions at all times."

Judge O'Donnell said the "aggravating factors" were "the defilement of a child", and the "grooming nature of the accused".

"He was trusted by the victim and the victim's family. He was given the loan of the family's van" to take the girl on dog walks."

He continued: "The predatory nature of the accused's actions; The physical and psychological harm caused to the victim. The age gap. She was 13 and he was 62 when abuse began.

"It was a breach of trust."

Judge O'Donnell described the abuse as "serious".

He added: "The accused took advantage of every opportunity to have his way with the victim, during walks, at (other locations), in the back of a van, at the victim's home, and at the accused's (home)."

Casey, who was placed on the sexual offenders register indefinitely, showed no emotion as the sentence was imposed.

"He still maintains his innocence. He's aged in his 70s, and any incarceration will prove very difficult (for him)," the judge said.