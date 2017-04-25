Limerick pair accused of murdering man at house party

Two Limerick men have gone on trial accused of murdering a 30-year-old man at a house party two years ago.

Dylan Hayes from Kilteragh in Dooradoyle and Gerard Hogan of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston, both deny murdering Shane Murphy.

Victim Shane Murphy

Mr Murphy, 30, was stabbed in the heart at his girlfriend’s house at The Grove in the village of Pallasgreen, Co Limerick on April 30, 2015.

He had been drinking at the house with several others including the two accused the night before.

Paul Burns, prosecuting, said that Mr Murphy threw a neighbour out of the house the night before after he [the neighbour] got into bed with a woman called Jody Burns, who was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom.

The prosecution claims that the next day, Ms Burns phoned her ex Dylan Hayes to tell him what happened and that he arrived over with another man, as the house party was ongoing.

Murder accused Dylan Hayes

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr Hayes and his co-accused Mr Hogan attacked Shane Murphy with the intent to seriously hurt or kill him.

Both men deny the charge.