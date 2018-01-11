Limerick murder victim to be buried next Monday; Gardaí continue to question suspect about fatal stabbing

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Martin Clancy, a 45-year old man who was found murdered in Limerick last weekend, writes David Raleigh.

Mr Clancy’s body was discovered in his flat at Little O’Curry Street, Limerick city, last Sunday, January 7.

Gardaí have not released details of the post mortem on Mr Clancy’s body, but it is understood he suffered a number of stab injuries to his body.

A man was arrested in Cork city in connection with the murder last Wednesday.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, and from Limerick, is being questioned at Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick.

Gardai were granted further time by the courts in Limerick this Thursday, to detain the suspect for questioning about the killing.

Meanwhile, Mr Clancy’s remains will lie in repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick, from 5pm-7pm this Sunday evening.

His requiem mass will take place at 11am, Monday, in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Mr Clancy, who is survived by his parents Joe and Mary along with his seven brothers, will be laid to rest in Mount Saint Laurence Cemetery Extension following his funeral mass.