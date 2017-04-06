Limerick man jailed for abducting 'vulnerable' teen at gunpoint and attacking him with claw hammer

By David Raleigh

A Limerick man has been jailed for eight years after abducting a "vulnerable" youth at gun point and attacking him with a claw hammer.

Michael Kirby, (aged 33), locked Dylan Cosgrove (aged 18) into his car, before driving to a field and striking him a number of times with the hammer.

Limerick Circuit Court heard Kirby later pulled a gun on the teen, who "begged" Kirby "don't shoot".

Despite the terrified youth's pleas, Kirby twice pulled the trigger of the unloaded gun.

Mr Cosgrove, who had just turned 18 at the time, felt "sheer terror", judge Tom O'Donnell, presiding, said.

"The victim heard two clicks. But for the lack of bullets, he thought he was dead; He thought he had been shot," prosecuting counsel Cephas Power said.

Kirby called to Mr Cosgrove's house on September 14, 2015. He told Mr Cosgrove he owed him €150, however, when Mr Cosgrove disputed this, Kirby locked him into his car and drove off.

The court heard Kirby drove around Limerick, stopping off to pick up another man, who the State allege acted as Kirby's accomplice.

Michael Kirby at Limerick court today. Pic: Press 22

During the car ride Kirby, with an address at Garryglass Avenue, Ballincurra Weston, handed Mr Cosgrove an "eight ball of cocaine", telling him "hide it".

After attempting to evade locations covered by CCTV cameras, Kirby and the other man were allegedly seen on CCTV "escorting" Mr Cosgrove towards "Cal's Field", located off Hyde Road.

After ordering Cosgrove to go to a rock and prepare the cocaine for him, Kirby "came up behind the victim and started hitting him in the legs with the hammer."

"He tried to strike the victim on the head, but fortunately he missed," Mr Power said.

After leaving the other man with Mr Cosgrove, Kirby "returned with a handgun".

"The victim begged him not to shoot." Kirby later fled in "an agitated state", Mr Power added.

The victim declined to make a victim impact statement.

Judge Tom O'Donnell said it was a "terrifying experience...for a vulnerable youth."

"A claw hammer was used, and a handgun was used. These were planned and premeditated actions by the accused. There was a deliberate effort to evade CCTV cameras," the judge said.

After the beginning of his trial in November 2016, Kirby pleaded guilty to falsely imprisoning Cosgrove; threatening to kill him; assault; and possessing a handgun.

The court heard that, in 2005, Kirby received a two-year jail sentence for false imprisonment, threats to kill, and possessing knives.

In January 2009, he received an eight-month sentence for assault causing harm to another "young teenager".

"He was not long out of prison for this when he committed this offence," Mr Power said.

Two other people are awaiting trial in connection with the same incident.