Limerick man convicted after bare-chested afternoon brawl halts traffic

Comments posted on Facebook sparked a family feud which erupted in a violent battle on the main street of a town between "cousins, aunts and uncles", Limerick Circuit Court has heard, writes David Raleigh.

The inter-family clash occurred around 1pm, in Askeaton, Co Limerick, on March 14, 2016.

Settled Traveller, William 'Bomber' Harty, who stripped to his waist and delivered several blows during the shocking melee, was jailed for three years with the final 18 months suspended.

Harty, (aged 26), of Maiden Street, Newcastle West, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder.

The court was told Harty had 109 previous convictions, including for violent disorder, possession of weapons, burglary, assault, escaping from custody, public order, and road traffic offences.

It was heard that Harty has three children, the youngest who is aged four months and who was born while Harty was being held in custody on remand awaiting sentence since last July.

"Gardaí described tensions as running very high at the time of the ongoing feud. Gardai say a feud was in existence over some issue on Facebook," said judge Tom O'Donnell.

Harty was granted bail in March 2016 but this was "revoked" the following July, the court heard.

After viewing CCTV footage of the violent incident, judge O'Donnell remarked: "Several women got involved. Absolute mayhem ensued."

"The accused got involved in a serious fight; the parties struck each other several times. It moved to the road and it caused traffic to stop."

"It was a very aggressive, very hostile environment...matters quickly ignited."

The fighting was captured on security cameras from surrounding premises.

"CCTV shows the accused and several others delivering blows; The accused was bare chested."

Harty, who was not the instigator but a willing participant, identified himself from the CCTV coverage and admitted his involvement.

"He did not shy away, he was actively involved," the judge said.

He added: "They say the camera doesn't lie, and from the CCTV, the level of violence made it a very frightening experience for members of the public."

"In one scene (from CCTV) a car can be seen approaching the fight and then reversing back away from it."

Judge O'Donnell described the afternoon battle as "disgraceful". "It cannot be tolerated."

No weapons were used, and no complaints were made by any of the parties involved.

"This was an outrageous frightening performance that happened in broad daylight," the judge said.

Backdating Harty's sentence to July 11 last, he added: "The speed of the violence which unfolded is unacceptable in a civilised society."

Six other suspects, charged in relation to the same investigation, are currently before the courts awaiting trial.