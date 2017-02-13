Limerick lotto winner vows to share winnings with friends and family

A Limerick man who won €209,241 in the Lotto plans to share his winnings among friends and family.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, the man said, “this is an incredible amount of money just for one person.

“Since we found out about the win on Wednesday, my wife and I have been putting plans in place to divide the win among family and friends,” he said. ‘We know that a small amount of money would mean the world to a lot of people. It’s a special feeling knowing that we will be making a huge difference,’he added.

The winner who wishes to keep his win private, purchased his winning Quick Pick selection ticket at Kelly’s store on Main Street in Foynes, Co. Limerick on the day of the draw.

While the couple have made selfless plans to help others, the winning father admitted that he would allow himself to have one special indulgence to celebrate their win,

“The one and only thing I want to buy is a handbag for my wife,” he laughed. “My wife took a shine to some handbags in the shops last week so I’d like to give her a special treat to celebrate our win,”he said.