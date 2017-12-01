Limerick lotto winner planning early retirement and sun holiday with €5.8m jackpot

A Limerick lotto player has plans for early retirement after collecting their €5.8m winnings at Lotto HQ today.

The winner also wants to buy a property in the sun after picking up the jackpot from last Saturday’s Lotto draw from their winning ticket bought at the General Post Office on Cecil Street in Limerick city.

They also revealed a short-term plan to clear the mortgage and jet off to Barbados after the Christmas celebrations.

They said: "Retirement is the last thing on my mind at the moment but with this magnificent windfall, I am definitely going to take it a few years early.

"I am delighted, I didn’t even check my ticket initially. In fact it went out of my head completely until I was listening to Limerick Live 95FM the next day and they were talking about the Limerick Lotto win.

Staff at the General Post Office on Cecil Street in Limerick city celebrate selling the winning ticket.

"I went out and checked the ticket using the Lottery App and low and behold it was me."

The winner insisted that the money will not change them or their family and, until retirement, they will continue to work for the foreseeable future.

They said: "The feeling is still indescribable when I realised I had won the jackpot. It was kind of like an out-of-body experience.

"It’s fantastic, and to happen just before Christmas. The whole family will be getting slightly more extravagant Christmas presents than originally planned."

Despite being almost €6m richer, they still have an important job to do for the festive season.

They said: "I still have to cook Christmas dinner for the entire family, but this year my win will make it a lot more pleasant."