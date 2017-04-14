Limerick hold largest clean-up in Europe with Paul O'Connell and JP McManus
14/04/2017 - 11:13:42Back to Ireland Home
Rugby legend Paul O'Connell and philanthropist JP McManus were among a 16,000 strong crew taking to the streets of Limerick this morning for the third annual Team Limerick Clean Up.
The big man has arrived @TaitHouse @TLC_Limerick @TLC_3 pic.twitter.com/t0Uxz7Mlp2— Tait House (@TaitHouse) April 14, 2017
The clean up, which is the largest of its kind in Europe, is estimated to gather 50,000 bags of rubbish, which will be disposed of by event partner Mr Binman.
Keith Earls arrived to Monaleen for #TLC3 The cake looks delicious! pic.twitter.com/hy2T9mZQ4r— TLC (@TLC_Limerick) April 14, 2017
Volunteers were treated to a hot cuppa at over 300 locations as they cleaned up the streets of their communities.
A number of schools, businesses and even some GAA heads picked up a bag to help out the worthy cause.
Great to have the chat with Niamh @SPINSouthWest @senatormbyrne @CatherineOHallo at a soft Pery Square for #TLC3 kick off this morning ! pic.twitter.com/mjbgXT8Ghp— Paul Foley (@pfoley194) April 14, 2017
Braving the damp conditions...😕 @DellEMCUKI Limerick team for Business park cleanup @TLC_Limerick #TLC3 Big thanks for support @CJStander! pic.twitter.com/UMoRazFYyh— Dave_Griffin (@Dave_Griffin) April 14, 2017
The clean-up, which kicked off at 10am this morning will continue until 1pm lunchtime today.
Join the conversation - comment here