Limerick Gardaí search for teenage girl missing for eight days

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for over a week.

Seventeen-year-old Karina Gostomskq was last seen in Roxoboro Road in Limerick city on Tuesday, June 27.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall and has black hair.

Anyone who has seen Karina or who can help find her is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061-382 940, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.