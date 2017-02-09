Limerick Gardaí investigating cause of fire at motor garage

Gardai are investigating the cause of a large fire at a commercial premises in Limerick, writes David Raleigh.

The fire took hold at a motor garage on the Ballysimon Road, located on the outskirts of the city, around 6.15am this morning.

Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service brought the fire under control after approximately 20 minutes and they have remained at the scene dampening down the area.

No injuries were reported.

"The cause of the fire is not known yet," a source said.

Gardai were harvesting CCTV footage in the vicinity of the garage as part of their investigations.