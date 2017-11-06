Limerick family still feel terrified in their home since attack, court hears

A court has heard today that a Limerick family who were tied up and robbed at gunpoint by a criminal gang five years ago, continue to feel terrified in their home.

Gerry and Ann Garvey, of Sunville House, Pallasgreen and their four children were threatened by the gang who were armed with a shotgun, a sledge hammer and a baseball bat.

Mr Garvey was held at gunpoint and told that he would be shot if he did not give them money.

Patrick Roche (aged 53) and his son Philip Roche (aged 25) of Kilcronan Close, Clondalkin, along with Alan Freeman (aged 37), of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town were previously found guilty of aggravated burglary and false imprisonment and will be sentenced later this month.