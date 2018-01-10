Limerick Councils hoping to reduce number of dogs put down

Limerick City and County Council has said that it is working to reduce the number of dogs it puts down.

Figures from 2016 found the council-run shelter put down 37% of the dogs it took in, which is more than three times the national average.

Marion Fitzgibbon from Limerick Animal Welfare says she is disappointed, but admitted that she is not too surprised.

"We've several areas in the city where there are always dogs and there's a lot of what we call the street dogs still," she said.

"They are let out every day, and roam around, and many of these are females of course and they are continually producing pups.

"Every dog… can have anything from four to 10 puppies, and these puppies then are sold on."

