Limerick bridge closed after 'suspicious' object found in River Shannon

By David Raleigh

Thomond Bridge in Limerick has been closed after a suspicious device, believed to be an old grenade, was discovered in the River Shannon underneath the bridge this lunchtime.

The object was found by a worker who was surveying archways underneath the 181-year-old bridge as part of ongoing maintenance bridge works.

The seven-arch rock-faced limestone road bridge, which spans the River Shannon was built in 1836.

A worker carrying out maintenance works on the bridge saw the object in the water around 1pm during low tide, and picked it up before realising it may pose a danger, sources at the scene said.

Gardaí were immediately alerted and have closed the bridge, with diversions in place.

File photo of Thomond Bridge. Pic: Kieran Clancy.

Superintendent Derek Smart, Henry Street, said an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit attached to the Defence Forces, based in Cork, have been contacted, and are currently traveling to the scene "as a precaution".

"One of the workers was at the foot of the bridge when they came upon a suspicious object. We are not sure what it is as yet but it looks like it may be an old grenade," he said.

"It's badly rusted," he added.

An eye witness, who was at the bridge at the time the object was discovered, said: "The worker was standing under an archway and they picked it up out of the water thinking it was a rock."

"There was a load of commotion then, when they realised it might be something dangerous. They contacted the gardaí and there was (workers) running up and down the bridge in a panic."

"The gardaí arrived and closed the bridge so they're waiting for the Army to come now," they added.