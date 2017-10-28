‘Lightning can strike twice’: Lucky store sells to another Lotto millionaire

A lucky Leitrim store has sold a €1 million ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ EuroMillions ticket, only five months after another customer won a €2 million Lotto jackpot.

The Londis shop at Attyfinlay Autocentre in Carrick on Shannon was the scene as an instant millionaire was created in an ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ for the third time this year.

The National Lottery has urged all EuroMillions players in the county to check their tickets.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It proves lightning can strike twice,” said store owner Kevin Kennedy.

“I never thought we would sell another major winning ticket so soon after May.

“I’m not sure who the millionaire is as we get a lot of passing trade as Carrick is a big party town at the weekend.”

Meanwhile, a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize-winning ticket was sold in Centra on the Ballyfermot Road, Dublin 10.

It’s the 27th EuroMillions Plus winner of the year in Ireland.