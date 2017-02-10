Liffey Valley shopping centre expansion blocked

A ruling to grant an expansion to Liffey Valley shopping centre in Dublin has been overturned.

An Taisce has welcomed the ruling from An Bord Pleanála saying the decision is a major vindication.

South Dublin County Council gave the green light for a retail expansion, as well as a multi-use venue at the centre.

However, the application was refused on grounds of inadequate public transport access and potential congestion on the M50.

