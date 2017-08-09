Lifeboat tows stricken yacht to safety from Fastnet Race off Cork coast

A stricken yacht is being towed to safety this morning off the west Cork coast.

The 40 foot yacht had been part of the Fastnet Race, and called for help at around 3.20am this morning 13 miles off Galley Head.

The yacht has a broken mast and the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat is towing it to safety.

Ten people are on board and are reported to be in good condition.

The yacht was part of a fleet to pass Fastnet Rock during the night, and is expected to arrive at Courtmacsherry Harbour Pontoon at around 8.30am.

It comes after Baltimore RNLI brought two people safely ashore after their RIB lost power yesterday afternoon east of Fastnet Rock lighthouse.

The lifeboat crew were alerted yesterday at 3.15pm that a vessel had lost power and they towed it back to Baltimore Harbour before returning to the lifeboat station at 4.20pm.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat spokesperson, said: "Thankfully the lifeboat crew were on scene very quickly after the call was raised.

"Baltimore RNLI has a strong connection to the Fastnet Race having been involved in a number of dramatic rescues over the years.

"The lifeboat crew regularly exercise during the famous race to be nearby in case they receive a call for help."