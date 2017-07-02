Lifeboat rescues six stranded in boat in West Cork

Six people have been rescued from a boat in West Cork this afternoon.

The boat had encountered engine difficulty and was blown onshore near the Old Head of Kinsale just after noon.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat was launched and two crew members secured a tow line to the vessel, and towed it away from the shoreline.

They were brought back to Courtmacsherry Harbour and nobody was injured in the incident.

Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat station LPO, Brian O Dwyer, said: "We are pleased that our Lifeboat was again fast away today with our ever ready volunteers always available and that the rescue was carried out with great skill and precision on a dangerous coastline in today's winds."