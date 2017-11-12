Lifeboat crew rescue fishing vessel off Cork coast

Back to Ireland Home

The RNLI has come to the assistance of a fishing vessel which got into difficulty last night off the coast of Cork.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat cut through difficult sea conditions and a heavy swell to put a tow on a large trawler with four crew on board, 15 miles south of The Seven Heads in West Cork.

Lifeboat and trawler both arrived safely into Kinsale shortly after 11pm last night.

File photo

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland