Lifeboat crew rescue fishing vessel off Cork coast

The RNLI has come to the assistance of a fishing vessel which got into difficulty last night off the coast of Cork.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat cut through difficult sea conditions and a heavy swell to put a tow on a large trawler with four crew on board, 15 miles south of The Seven Heads in West Cork.

Lifeboat and trawler both arrived safely into Kinsale shortly after 11pm last night.