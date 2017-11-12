Lifeboat crew rescue fishing vessel off Cork coast
The RNLI has come to the assistance of a fishing vessel which got into difficulty last night off the coast of Cork.
The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat cut through difficult sea conditions and a heavy swell to put a tow on a large trawler with four crew on board, 15 miles south of The Seven Heads in West Cork.
Lifeboat and trawler both arrived safely into Kinsale shortly after 11pm last night.
