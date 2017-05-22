Leo Varadkar to launch policy priorities today

There is two weeks to go in the battle to become Ireland's next Taoiseach.

It will become clear later the main differences between the two contenders for the leadership of Fine Gael.

Leo Varadkar will outline his policy priorities - 24 hours after his rival Simon Coveney did so.

This lunchtime Minister Varadkar launches his policy document as part of his campaign for the Fine Gael leadership - with the launch live-streamed on Facebook and Twitter.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar is ahead on pledges - but Housing Minister Simon Coveney was quick to point out at the weekend that pledges are not votes.

The Housing Minister yesterday pledged to keep fighting in this contest and challenge the Social Protection Minister on policy.