Leo Varadkar to join Justin Trudeau for Montreal Pride parade

Leo Varadkar and Justin Trudeau will march in today's Montreal Pride parade as the Taoiseach's three-day visit to Canada gets underway.

The visit is expected to allow both men further discuss CETA and trade agreements between the two countries, a discussion started last month when Mr Trudeau visited Ireland.

The visit has sparked the viral hashtag #justinformleo, relating to women's rights and the abortion ban here, with campaigners calling on the Canadian Prime Minister to "educate" the Taoiseach on women's rights and abortion.

Ailbhe Smyth from the Coalition to Repeal the 8th said: "I would really like to see someone like Leo Varadkar would have an understanding that it is not enough to come out in favour of one aspect of human rights while completely ignoring another."

She added: "The principle (in Canada) is a very interesting one, which says abortion is a medical procedure which falls within the general provision of reproductive and maternal health services, rather than singling it out for special legal treatment as is the case here in Ireland."