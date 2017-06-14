Leo Varadkar raises Back To School Allowance

Leo Varadkar has announced a 25% increase in the Back To School Allowance in one of his last actions as Social Protection Minister.

For Primary School children the allowance rises to €125 and for children over 12 it rises to €250.

Around 108,000 families should benefit from the increase.

Barnardos is welcoming the announcement but spokesperson June Tinsley says more can be done.

She said: "Barnardos certainly hopes that it is going to lead towards free education for all children.

"Ireland should be moving towards that akin to other systems that work like that across Europe where everything that a child needs to learn is provided for by the state."

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar and Tánaiste, France Fitzgerald, have announced they will increase the allowance paid to those under Direct Provision.

The rate of Direct Provision for children rises from €15.60 to €21.60 per week, and for adults from €19.10 to €21.60 per week.

Increases will start from the beginning of August, and will also be paid to those on the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.