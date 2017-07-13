Leo Varadkar opposed to United Ireland referendum

The Taoiseach said he is "very much opposed" to holding a referendum on a United Ireland.

Leo Varadkar said it would almost certainly be defeated, and that it would only polarise the communities in the North.

He has again stressed his preference for what he calls an "agreed Ireland" basis on a broad consensus of opinions, north and south.

He made the comments in an interview with TIME Magazine, which will feature him on its front cover of European editions this week.