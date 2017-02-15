Leo Varadkar: Maurice McCabe deserves 'a full and unequivocal apology' from Govt

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar believes Sergeant Maurice McCabe is owed a “ full and unequivocal apology” from Government over his maltreatment by agencies of the State, writes Daniel McConnell of the Irish Examiner.

Mr Varadkar is due to speak in the Dáil tonight during a motion of confidence in the Government, and he is to say Sgt McCabe has been subjected to a “scurrilous whispering campaign”.

“I believe the Government owes a full and unequivocal apology to Sgt McCabe for the appalling treatment he endured at the hands of Gardaí, State agencies and government departments. We need to restore trust in these key institutions. We start by showing that we are willing to be contrite,” he will tell the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar will say that six questions posed by Sgt McCabe “should be answered, in full, before any tribunal is up and running”.

“Nobody should attempt to use the shield of legal advice, process or pending inquiries to avoid answering these questions,” he will say.

He is to concede that the events of the past week have undermined confidence in Fine Gael and the Government.

“The events of the past week have undermined belief in us as a party and confidence in the Government,” he will say.