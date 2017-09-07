Leo Varadkar: HSE budget overruns will not be accepted

The Taoiseach has issued a stern warning to the HSE that an overrun on its budget will not be accepted.

Leo Varadkar says this year's €14.6bn health spend is a record investment and taxpayers must see better services for their money.

He was reacting to reports of a €300m overrun so far this year.

"It's important that the public know the health budget this year is the biggest since the foundation of the state and because of that, people are entitled to expect a better service," said Varadkar.

"Ireland is now the 5th biggest spender on health in the Western world and in return for that, people are entitled to the 5th best health service. We're not going to accept any excuses on failure to do so," he added.