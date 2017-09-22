Leo Varadkar gives 'cautious welcome' to Theresa May's Brexit speech

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has given a "cautious welcome" to UK Prime Minister Theresa May's keynote Brexit speech today.

Mr Varadkar said he was glad Mrs May referenced issues that affect the whole island of Ireland.

"I think I'd give the speech a cautious welcome," he said. "I think it is a genuine effort by the prime minister to move things along. [I am] particularly happy that once agains she referenced issues that are of real importance to Ireland such as the Good Friday Agreement, the peace process, making sure there is no physical infrastructure between Northern Ireland and Ireland."

However, Mr Varadkar expressed the need for further clarity regarding a possible trasition period, which he plans to discuss with her when the two leaders meet on Monday.

"But we will, of course, need further clarity and further understanding as to how a transition period might work. Requesting a transition period, I think, is also a step in the right direction.

"I'll have a chance to meet with her on Monday, talk about it a bit more then, and also consult with other European prime ministers and presidents later in the month."

Business leaders in Ireland have also welcomed the clarity provides in Mrs May's speech.

"The British Irish Chamber of Commerce welcomes the further clarity the Prime Minister has provided on her Brexit intentions," said director general of the British Irish Chamber, John McGrane.

"Businesses across the islands will especially welcome the news that the UK is to seek an implementation period during which it will adhere to current EU rules. This is something the Chamber has long advocated and is critical if we are to avoid a disruption to UK-Ireland trade.

"Recognition of the need for an international dispute resolution mechanism and of the UK’s financial obligations to the EU is also to be welcomed. We hope that this pragmatism will be taken into the negotiations in the hope of achieving the progress that is necessary on the Article 50 process so that discussions can start on the future framework.

"While the UK’s aspiration to develop a close partnership with the EU post-Brexit is very positive, more detail is needed on how this will be achieved. A lot of hard work is going to be needed on all sides if we are to achieve the partnership vision that the Prime Minister has outlined. This is especially true if we are to have a frictionless border on the island Ireland.

"Maintaining regulatory equivalence will help in some degree to achieving this and it is still the Chamber’s belief that the best way of accomplishing this will be through a tailored customs arrangement between the EU and the UK."