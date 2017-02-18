Leo Varadkar: 'Everyone is waiting to hear from the Taoiseach'

Pressure is again building on Taoiseach Enda Kenny to set out a timeline for his departure as Fine Gael leader.

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar said this evening: "Everyone is waiting to hear from the Taoiseach."

He said the current situation is distracting and destabilising for the Government, the party and the country.

However he went on to say that he has full confidence in the Taoiseach to settle it.

Minister Varadkar's commetns are being seen as increasing the pressure on Kenny to make a public statement in the coming days about when he will step down.

The comments come less than a day after the party chairman, Martin Heydon, asked TDs and Senators to stop commenting on the situation and to allow Kenny the time to reach his own decision.

Mr Varadkar and Minister for Housing Simon Coveney are regarded as the frontrunners to replace Mr Kenny as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe was also regarded as a potential successor but ruled himself out of the race earlier this week. It is understood Enda Kenny has asked him to reconsider that decision.