Leo Varadkar confident there will not be a general election over water issue

The Social Protection Minister says he is very confident there will not be a general election over the water issue, saying that is "nonsense" talk.

Leo Varadkar also says the Government isn't bound by the terms of the confidence and supply arrangement - which he says he read again last night.

His comments come as the committee meets later to agree a final report - but Fine Gael says it'll vote against it because it is dishonest.

Minister Varadkar says this will not bring down the Government: "The only reason why Fianna Fáil has changed its position and changed its position so many times now, is fear and terror of Sinn Fein and the parties of the extreme left.

"So what we need to do is get away from the politics of this and nonsense and rubbish talk about elections, stand back and ask ourselves, what is the right thing to do for Irish people?

"What is the right thing to do make sure we fund water in a sustainable way.

"What is the fairest thing to do and the best thing to do for the environment and if we start from those principles we will come to a conclusion fairly quickly."