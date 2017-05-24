Leo Varadkar calls Sinn Féin 'the greatest threat to our democracy'

Leo Varadkar has attacked Sinn Féin claiming the party are "the greatest threat to our democracy", writes Elaine Loughlin of the Irish Examiner.

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael would become the "united Ireland party" if he becomes Taoiseach, but strongly hit out at Sinn Féin and pledged to take them on.

Launching his policy document around the future of Fine Gael this morning, Mr Varadar said:

"I am not holding out an olive branch to Sinn Féin at all, I believe that Sinn Féin remains the greatest threat to our democracy and to the prosperity of this State.

"I see that Sinn Féin is performing very well with voters under 35 and I am very concerned about that, part of my mission as leader if I have that opportunity is to take Sinn Féin on and to expose them as the party that they are," Mr Varadkar said.

Included in his policy document 'Talking Fine Gael Forward' is a plan to hold special delegate conferences ahead of going into Government in future.

This would mean the formal decision for Fine Gael to enter Government would be made by the party as a whole, as is the case in other parties including Fianna Fáil and Labour.

"I never think it's dangerous to include our Councillors and members in decisions that the party makes, I think it's something that we shouldn't be afraid of and something we should welcome," he said.

Mr Varadkar would also set up an annual Fine Gael summer school the first one to be held in Cork in August to coincide with the Beal na mBlath Collins commemoration.

He would encourage stronger links between elected members and the party chairman would attend the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting of Fine Gael ministers.

Mr Varadkar would also set up an intern programme to offer placements in party headquarters and constituency offices.