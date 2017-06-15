Leo Varadkar Cabinet to concentrate on Brexit, health and housing

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his new Cabinet are spending their first full day in office after receiving their seals of office last night.

The first meeting of the new Government took place at Áras an Uachtarán last night with Mr Varadkar setting out his priorities such as Brexit, health and housing.

It was nearly 11pm when the Dáil voted to pass the nomination of the reshuffled ministerial line-up - several delays to proceedings earlier in the evening with some speculation they were because Mary Mitchell O'Connor was unhappy at her demotion to a super junior post.

So it was 11:30pm last night before the busload of ministers arrived at the Aras to get their seals of office and their first Cabinet meeting could get underway.

That meeting saw the four super juniors formally appointed - the rest of those posts will be filled next week.

Ministers also heard from Mr Varadkar exactly what he wants done in areas like Brexit, Northern Ireland, Health and housing.

No Dáil business will be conducted today to allow Ministers visit their departments and read into their briefs before the next sitting next Tuesday.