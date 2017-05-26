Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney to go head-to-head in second round of hustings
Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney will come head-to-head again tonight in the second round of the Fine Gael hustings.
The debates with be live-streamed on the Fine Gael Facebook page.
- Thursday, May 25: Red Cow Hotel, Dublin, 8pm
- Friday, May 26: Barrow Centre, IT Carlow, 8pm
- Saturday, May 27: Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, 8pm
- Sunday, May 28: Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork, 8pm
Last night's debate, to see who will become the next leader of Fine Gael, drew around a thousand party members, while tonight's hustings will take place in Carlow.
So far, Leo Varadkar is proving more popular with Government Ministers, but according to the latest MRBI survey - for the Irish Times - Simon Coveney is more popular with ordinary Fine Gael voters.
Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal Damien English - who's supporting Simon Coveney for leader - says the gap between the pair isn't very wide:
"We accept that on declaration that Leo has the lead but if you look at the percentages... the gap isn't that big," he said.
Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Helen McEntee, is supporting Leo Varadkar for leader of Fine Gael.
She believes he was well received among party members last night:
"There's going to be another three nights of hustings so we're going to have a huge amount of questions over the next three nights I think Leo has shown that he has a better command on issues outside his own brief," she said.
Campaign teams on both sides preparing for #FGLE17 2nd debate at Carlow IT this evening between @campaignforleo & @simoncoveney pic.twitter.com/IInVQyPoGm— Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) May 26, 2017
The road ahead:
About 21,000 rank-and-file members have a vote, along with 232 party councillors.
Voting for the eligible party members will take place nationwide at 26 polling stations on Monday May 29, Tuesday May 30, Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday June 1.
The parliamentary party will meet and vote in Dublin on Friday, June 2. All votes will be brought to a National Count Centre in Dublin on that Friday, where they will be will be verified and counted under the supervision of the National Returning Officer.
Votes will be weighted in accordance with the Fine Gael electoral college rules, with the 73 members of the Parliamentary Party (PP) accounting for 65% of the total vote, almost 21,000 party members accounting for 25% and 235 local representatives (232 councillors and 3 Údarás na Gaeltachta members) accounting for the remaining 10% of the vote.
