Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney to go head-to-head in second round of hustings

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney will come head-to-head again tonight in the second round of the Fine Gael hustings.

The debates with be live-streamed on the Fine Gael Facebook page.

Hustings schedule Leadership candidates Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar will take part in four regional hustings at the following venues: Thursday, May 25: Red Cow Hotel, Dublin, 8pm

Friday, May 26: Barrow Centre, IT Carlow, 8pm

Saturday, May 27: Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, 8pm

Sunday, May 28: Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork, 8pm

Last night's debate, to see who will become the next leader of Fine Gael, drew around a thousand party members, while tonight's hustings will take place in Carlow.

So far, Leo Varadkar is proving more popular with Government Ministers, but according to the latest MRBI survey - for the Irish Times - Simon Coveney is more popular with ordinary Fine Gael voters.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal Damien English - who's supporting Simon Coveney for leader - says the gap between the pair isn't very wide:

"We accept that on declaration that Leo has the lead but if you look at the percentages... the gap isn't that big," he said.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Helen McEntee, is supporting Leo Varadkar for leader of Fine Gael.

She believes he was well received among party members last night:

"There's going to be another three nights of hustings so we're going to have a huge amount of questions over the next three nights I think Leo has shown that he has a better command on issues outside his own brief," she said.

Campaign teams on both sides preparing for #FGLE17 2nd debate at Carlow IT this evening between @campaignforleo & @simoncoveney pic.twitter.com/IInVQyPoGm — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) May 26, 2017