Leo Varadkar 'addicted to spin' say Micheál Martin in keynote speech

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has attacked Fine Gael for making a "big move" to the right in recent months, writes Elaine Loughlin.

Mr Martin also hit out at Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accusing him of being addicted to spin and claiming he requested only good news stories from the health service to publicise.

Addressing members at his party's Ard Fheis in the RDS tonight, Mr Martin repeatedly criticised Fine Gael for spending on Government messaging instead of the critical areas of health, housing and education.

Mr Martin said the Taoiseach is spending millions of euro next year on making sure the Government's message is getting out.

"There are today more political appointees working on communications than at any time in our history. The Taoiseach has actually appointed a marketing expert to his department,” he said.

"He has appointed no expert to advise on health, or housing, or Brexit or any other of the most urgent problems – but he has an entire team to shoot videos to sell his image.

"To them the challenge is to get people listening to government – but to us the urgent need is for a government which is listening to the people."

Focusing on the severe problems in the health sector, Mr Martin said the Government's response had been to seek photo opportunities.

"Last month they actually contacted every hospital in the country asking that the Minister and Taoiseach be told of good news stories so that they can turn up to be photographed," he said.

Turning to the direction the Fine Gael is going in, Mr Martin said: "The other change in recent months has been a big move to the right by Fine Gael.

"Their biggest priority has been a push for a more divisive and regressive tax policy – and no interest in tackling the deep problems in public services.

"Only an out-of-touch elite could have come up with the idea of trying to divide society into those who get up early in the morning and everyone else."

He claimed that the decision to move on this "new divisive road" is more about positioning for an election than trying to govern.