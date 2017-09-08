Leinster family syndicate collect €9.4m from National Lottery win

A family syndicate from Leinster collected their €9.4m from a recent Lotto draw today.

The syndicate, who do not want to go public, waited almost two weeks to collect their winnings, saying they needed a time to let their good fortune sink in.

A spokesperson for the syndicate said: “We are absolutely delighted with this win. This will certainly make our lives easier and will secure the future for us all."

"We plan to remain low key and we don’t intend changing our lifestyle dramatically. We want everything to continue as normal as possible,” they added.

They bought the Lotto ticket from the Spar on Talbot Street, Dublin, on Saturday August 26.

Ulrika Campbell & Anna Horvat from Spar in Talbot Street, Dublin where the €9.4m ticket was boughtPhoto: Collins

They found out they had won the following day when they heard on the news where the ticket had been purchased.

The holder of the winning €2,951,364 million jackpot win from Wednesday’s Lotto draw have made contact with National Lottery headquarters.

The winning ticket was purchased from Coughlan’s Gala store on Quinlan Street, Limerick.

Arrangements are being made for the ticket holder to claim their prize in the near future.